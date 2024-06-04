Rahul Gandhi on Lok Sabha Election results 2024: 'Have taken first step towards saving Constitution'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: As the people's mandate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 came on Tuesday (June 4), according to which the BJP fell short of the majority but the NDA crossed the 272 mark comfortably, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi appeared in front of the media. Kharge said that the mandate of the people is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the BJP falling short of the majority mark is a "moral defeat" of PM Modi.

"This is a moral defeat of Narendra Modi. The mandate of the people is against PM Modi. The BJP has not got full majority," he said.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over verdict

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition fought against the BJP which had "captured" the institutions of the country including the judiciary.

"We fought this election not just against BJP but also the institutions, the governance structure of the country, the intelligence agencies CBI &EDI, judiciary because all these institutions were captured by Amit Shah & Narendra Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The fight was to save the Constitution. I thank the alliance partners. You have taken the first step towards saving the Constitution," he said.

Rahul Gandhi on next course of action

Upon being asked if the INDIA bloc will pitch to form government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a meeting of the Opposition alliance leaders and further course of action will be decided after it.

Which seat will Rahul Gandhi choose -- Rae Bareli or Wayanad?

When asked which seat he would choose after emerging victorious from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, he thanked the people of both constituencies and said that he would have discussions with people and then take a decision on the matter.

UP ne kamaal kar ke dikha diya: Rahul Gandhi

He lauded the Uttar Pradesh voters for the mandate and said, "UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya...The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting Congress party and INDIA alliance".

His remarks came after the BJP, which was banking on Uttar Pradesh to add most number of seats out of 80 in the state to its tally, failed to match its own expectations. The INDIA bloc got over 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP ws limited to below 40 on its own.