'Dog is the main topic today...': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Renuka Chowdhury bringing pet to Parliament A stray dog carried into Parliament by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sparked an unexpected political storm during the Winter Session. Rahul Gandhi's sharp reaction added momentum to the debate as both sides exchanged criticisms.

New Delhi:

The Winter Session of Parliament began with sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition and a unique controversy erupted when Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury arrived at Parliament carrying a stray dog on Monday. Members of the ruling party immediately targeted her for the act, which quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the day. Chowdhury later defended her gesture saying, if there is anyone to worry about biting, it's not the dog, it's some people in Parliament. "Why should this be an issue inside Parliament? Those who can bite are inside the Parliament," she told reporters. The unusual incident continued to dominate conversations, and soon Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also asked to comment.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Reacting to the uproar over Chowdhury bringing a dog to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "I think the dog is the main topic today... What did the poor dog do? Are dogs not allowed here? Maybe pets are not allowed here. I think nowadays India is discussing such issues." His comments added a fresh layer to the debate that had already captured public attention.

What Renuka Chowdhury had said

Responding to criticism over the incident, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said, "Is there any law against it? I was on my way. A scooter and a car collided in front of me. A puppy was wandering on the road and I felt it might get hit. So I picked it up, kept it in the car, brought it to Parliament and sent it back... The car left and the dog left as well. So what is the point of such a discussion?"

'Those who bite are inside Parliament'

Chowdhury further said, "The real ones who bite are sitting inside Parliament. They run the government. We care for a voiceless animal and it becomes a major issue for discussion. Does the government not have anything else to do? I sent the dog home and asked them to keep it there. We do not talk about those who sit inside Parliament and bite us every day."

