'Is there a law?': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary on controversy over bringing dog to Parliament Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary defended her act of bringing a dog to the Winter Session of the Parliament. She copped criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party for her act.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary was caught in a controversy after the BJP made sharp reactions to her bringing a dog to the Parliament. The incident took place on the first day of the Winter Session.

The ruling BJP reacted strongly to Chowdhary's act. "Renuka Chowdhury brought a dog into Parliament. Action should be taken against her," BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said. "Having certain parliamentary privileges does not mean they can be misused."

"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back," Chowdhary said.

"The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion? The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she added.

Notably, the opening day of the Winter Session was marred by an early adjournment till 12 noon. After paying tributes to five departed former members and congratulating the Indian women's cricket team for winning the World Cup, the Opposition parties launched protests on the SIR and electoral rolls.

As the opposition protested, Speaker Om Birla emphasised the need for decorum and discussion. "In a democracy, it is natural to have differences. But this can be resolved through discussions. We are the biggest democracy. This is not a place for sloganeering and showing placards," he said.

Birla also called on members to participate more vigorously in debates and highlighted the vital importance of Question Hour. "We should set a good precedent. Let the House run. House is for debate and discussions," he added.