Rahul Gandhi urges newly-elected Speaker Om Birla to be impartial, says, 'Oppn would assist you' | WATCH

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "It's not a matter how sufficiently you function the House, but how much you will allow us (Opposition) to represent the voice of people in the Lok Sabha," Rahul Gandhi said while congratulating Birla on being re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker.

"I would like to congratulate you on the successful election that you have been elected for the second time. I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire Opposition and the I.N.D.I.A bloc. This House represents the voice of India's people and you are the final arbiter of that voice. The government has political power but the Opposition also represents the voice of India's people and this time, the Opposition represents significantly more voice of the Indian people than it did last time. The Opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House," said Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla won a 'rare' Lok Sabha Speaker election by voice vote in the Lower House. After the historical victory, BJP MP Birla occupied the Chair of Lok Sabha Speaker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accompanied him to the Chair in the 18th Lok Sabha.

"We are confident that by allowing the Opposition to speak, by allowing us to represent the people of India, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India. I'd like to once again congratulate you and also all the members of the House who have won their election," he asserted.

