PM Modi congratulated Om Birla for being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker: 'It is good fortune of the House'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla for being elected as the Lok Sabha speaker for the second time and added that 'it is the good fortune of the House that he is occupying this Chair.' BJP's Om Birla was chosen as Lok Sabha Speaker's post after contesting against Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post after efforts to reach a consensus between the government and the opposition failed.

PM Modi said, "I want to congratulate you on behalf of the House. It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next 5 years. 'Aapke chehre par yeh meethi meethi muskaan poore Sadan ko prasann rakhti hai'. Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself. Balram Jakhar got the opportunity to serve as the Speaker for the second term after completing 5 years and today you are doing the same..."

PM Modi said Birla presided over a golden era in Lok Sabha's history as a number of historic decisions were taken during its previous term. Noting that he is the first Speaker after Balram Jakhar, who was in the Chair between 1980 and 1989, to get another term after serving a full tenure, the prime minister expressed confidence that he will continue to create new bench marks.

PM Modi added, "The works that didn't happen during 70 years of independence, were made possible by this House under your chairmanship. Several milestones come in the long journey of democracy. A few occasions are such when we receive the opportunity to establish milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha..."