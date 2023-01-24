"No one needs proof of what Army does... Digvijaya's views personal," says Rahul on surgical strike remarks

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Digvijaya Singh's remarks: Condemning Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the surgical strike, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cleared that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's views were personal and the party doesn't comply with it. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies.

The Congress was however quick to distance itself from the controversial statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not only condemned the statement but also cleared party's stance on the controversial statement which drew a furious reaction from the BJP that said the opposition party was blinded by its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has "insulted" the armed forces. "We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated, "We have already clarified that the party stands with the Army. We have always been working for the country and will keep doing the same. We have immense respect for our Army."

What Digvijaya has said

Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh alleged that the government did not agree to the CRPF request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi and 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives in Pulwama in 2019 to a terror attack. "They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who has often courted controversy with his comments, said.

