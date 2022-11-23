Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussain now, says Assam CM; Congress retort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi (Left) and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Highlights Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Rahul Gandhi look like Saddam Hussain now

The Congress' scion is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra to revive Congress

The yatra was launched on September 7, from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that the Congress scion has started to look like Saddam Hussain. Sarma made the comment during a public meeting in Ahmedabad for a BJP candidate ahead of next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's few visits to Gujarat ahead of the elections, Sarma said, "He is invisible in Gujarat. He comes to the state like a visiting faculty... He also did not campaign in Himachal Pradesh. He is visiting only those places where there are no elections... Maybe because he is scared of defeat."

The Assam Chief Minister also alleged that the Congress must have paid Bollywood stars to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra. | READ MORE

Hitting back at Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "You (Assam CM) just want a headline & you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi's name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don't pay attention."

Earlier in the day while addressing a public meeting in Dhansura, Sarma called for stringent laws to curb 'love jihad', pointing out that during interrogation, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who's accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli area, had reportedly said that he was dating only Hindu girls because they were emotional.

(With inputs from IANS)

