Rahul Gandhi gets relief in case linked to 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Here's what court said A Sultanpur court has dismissed a revision petition against Rahul Gandhi in a 2013 case concerning alleged objectionable remarks against Muslims. The decision follows the earlier dismissal of the complaint by a magistrate, providing relief to the Congress leader.

Sultanpur:

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a 2013 case in which he was accused of making objectionable remarks against Muslims. The allegations stemmed from an election rally in October 2013, where Gandhi reportedly referred to Muslim youths in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots and claimed they had links with Pakistan's ISI intelligence agency.

Background of the case

The case was originally filed by advocate Mohammad Anwar when Gandhi was serving as the Congress Vice President. Witnesses presented included Mohammad Anwar, Raja Ram Upadhyay and Vishal Barnwal. On January 30, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma had dismissed the complaint against Gandhi. Following the dismissal, Mohammad Anwar approached a District Judge's court with a revision petition challenging the magistrate's order.

Court decision gives relief to Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla presented arguments before the Fast Track Court-2. After considering submissions from both sides, Judge Rakesh quashed the revision petition, providing relief to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha in the matter. The court's decision effectively closes the chapter on the 2013 case, reaffirming the earlier dismissal by the magistrate.

Bail in defamation case over remarks on Indian Army

Earlier in July this year, Gandhi was also granted bail by a Lucknow court in a defamation case lodged against him over his remarks about the Indian Army during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. As per the information, the Additional CJM Alok Verma-led MP-MLA Court had granted him relief on furnishing two bonds of Rs 20,000 each. This defamation case stems from Gandhi’s alleged derogatory remarks against Indian soldiers made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. In compliance with the court's summons, Gandhi appeared before the Special Magistrate Court for MPs and MLAs in Lucknow.

