Rahul Gandhi extends support to Bharat Bandh, slams Modi govt policies

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2020 12:03 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of the strike by central trade unions and slammed the Modi government, saying its "anti-people and anti-labour" policies have created catastrophic unemployment in the country.

He alleged that this weakening of PSUs is being done to justify their sale to PM Narendra Modi's crony capitalists friends. Extending support to the Bharat bandh call given by over 25 crore workers, he said, "I salute them".

"The Modi-Shah Government's anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends," he said in a tweet.  

"Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," he said on Twitter. 

