Weaker section getting relief from MGNREGA to deal with financial crunch: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Centre over scheme for economically weaker section people and its handling of the Covid situation, adding 'public interest is our responsibility.'

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said: "The weaker section of the country is getting relief from MGNREGA this time too. To deal with the financial crunch caused by the lockdown, it is necessary to strengthen this scheme further. Whoever the government is, the people belong to India and public interest is our responsibility."

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi has demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to the internet also have the right to life.

Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smartphones. Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.

