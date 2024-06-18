Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Hours after the Supreme Court delivered a stern warning to the National Testing Agency (NTA) over concerns raised by students alleging irregularities in the examination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while questioning his silence on the significant issue.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi over his silence on the matter, which raises significant questions about the integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

He said, "Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the matter. The arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana clearly show that there has been organized corruption in the examination in a planned manner, and these BJP-ruled states have become the epicenter of paper leaks."

"In our manifesto, we had guaranteed to secure the future of the youth by making strict laws against paper leaks. While fulfilling the responsibility of the opposition, we are committed to formulate such tough policies by strongly raising the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament and putting pressure on the government," he added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that taking cognizance of the matter, the Supreme Court earlier in the day, delivered a stern warning to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Court emphasized that even 0.001% negligence in the examination process must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. During the hearing, the Supreme Court responded to numerous complaints regarding irregularities in the NEET exam. The justices underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring that all candidates are treated fairly.

