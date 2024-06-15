'Shouldn't dreams of youth stop being sacrificed?' Priyanka Gandhi criticises govt over NEET-UG row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi on NEET-UG exam row: Calling the Centre 'egoistic', senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the government should think seriously about the future of the youth and take measures to curb corruption in examinations. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was referring to the ongoing NEET-UG row.

Taking to X she said, "As soon as the new BJP government took oath, it again started attacking the dreams of the youth. The arrogant response of the Education Minister on the irregularities in the NEET exam results completely ignores the cries of 24 lakh students and their parents. Does the Education Minister not see the facts available in the public domain? Does the government also consider the police actions in Bihar and Gujarat and the rackets busted as false? Is it also a lie that 67 toppers got full marks? The question is, whom does the government want to save in the system by ignoring lakhs of youth and their parents?"

"Shouldn't the dreams of the youth stop being sacrificed at the altar of this corrupt examination system? Is it not the government's responsibility to look into the complaints seriously and take action instead of ignoring the students and parents? The BJP government should abandon its ego and think seriously about the future of the youth and take measures to curb corruption in examinations," she added.

Plea in SC

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test held on May 5. The petition, filed by 20 students who had appeared for the medical entrance exam, has also sought a direction from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to conduct the test afresh.