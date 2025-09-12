Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh lock horns in fiery Rae Bareli meeting | Video During the heated argument, Rahul Gandhi said that he is chairing the meeting. “If you have something to say, ask first, then I will give you a chance to speak.”

Rae Bareli:

A video of a heated argument between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli surfaced on Friday. This heated argument broke out during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rae Bareli. Notably, the Congress MP was on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli on September 10 and 11, and during this time, he had an argument with Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Dinesh Pratap Singh was sitting right next to Rahul Gandhi

The incident was reported during the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Raebareli. UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh was sitting right next to Rahul Gandhi when a heated argument started between the two.

Rahul Gandhi said that he is chairing the meeting. "If you have something to say, ask first, and then I will give you a chance to speak."

After hearing this, Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh got angry, and then an argument started between the two.

Amethi MP KL Sharma was also present in the meeting, who was seen arguing with Dinesh Pratap Singh along with Rahul Gandhi.

Here's how the argument started

According to the information, the meeting was discussing the working area of ​​DISHA. During this, Rahul Gandhi raised a question on an issue and said that he should have asked it in advance. On this, Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh objected and said that Rahul is definitely the chairman, but he is not bound to listen to everything that Rahul says. "You yourself do not even listen to the speaker," he said.

Then a heated debate started between the two leaders, and the officials and other public representatives present in the meeting were also surprised.

Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh?

Dinesh Pratap Singh is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2018 and prior to that, he was a member of the Congress. Notably, he has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Council from 2010, formerly as a member of the INC and, from 2022, the BJP.

Dinesh Pratap Singh has contested the 16th Lok Sabha Elections against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli (Lok Sabha constituency), losing by 167,178 votes.

(With inputs from DM Singh in Rae Bareli)