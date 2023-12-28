Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul Gandhi at 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at the party's 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a huge rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on the occasion of the Congress’ 139th foundation day. Speaking at the party's 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally, he said that the Congress will undertake a caste census after coming to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

'Battle of two ideologies in country'

During his address, the 53-year-old Congress leader also hit out at the central government. He said unemployment in the country has reached its highest point in the last 40 years. Gandhi also said that there is a war going on between two ideologies in the country and the upcoming general elections will be a battle of two ideologies. "There is a war between two ideologies. There are several parties in NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc, but the war is between two ideologies...," he said during the rally.

'Lack of democracy within BJP'

Gandhi also alleged that there is a lack of democracy within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Unlike the BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders,” he said. The Wayanad MP also went on to claim that Vice Chancellors are being appointed not on the basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation.

'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally

Congress kickstarted its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections with the launch of the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many top party leaders from Maharashtra and other states took part in the event, while its former president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the rally.

