Radhika Yadav murder: How a daughter's success in sports became a father's shame 25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a former national-level tennis player, was shot dead by her father at their home in Gurugram's Sector-57. The accused Deepak Yadav has now made chilling revelations about the motive behind killing his own daughter.

Gurugram:

In a shocking incident, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a former national-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by no other but her father on Thursday while she was cooking in the kitchen in the morning at her house in Sushant Lok 2 in Gurugram's Sector-57. Police investigation into the murder has revealed some disturbing facts - a father's resentment and apparent social stigma of living off his daughter's earnings.

According to police sources, Deepak Yadav, the father, fired 5 shots from his licensed .32 revolver at Radhika in the back, three of them hit her, resulting in her death on the spot. At the time of the incident, Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, was resting in her room as she was unwell with a fever. Unfortunately, today was also the mother's birthday, which has now turned into a day of unbearable sorrow.

Radhika: A tennis player-turned academy founder

Radhika Yadav was once a promising national-level sportsperson who had won numerous medals for her achievements. However, she had to stop playing professionally due to a shoulder injury. About a year ago, she started a tennis academy which had been running successfully. Her passion for the sport remained intact, and she had begun training young athletes through the academy.

Motive: Social stigma and resentment

Deepak Yadav, who hails from the Wazirabad village in Gurugram and worked in the rental property business, was reportedly unhappy with Radhika running the academy. During initial interrogation, he told the police that villagers used to taunt him, accusing him of living off his daughter's earnings.

These remarks, he claimed, hurt his sense of self-respect. Despite repeated attempts to convince Radhika to shut down the academy, she refused. Enraged and distressed by the situation, Deepak decided to take the drastic step that ended his daughter's life.

Police received information about the incident from Asia Maringo Hospital at around 11 am. An investigation is currently underway, and Deepak Yadav has been taken into custody. The licensed revolver used in the crime has been seized.

Authorities are now looking into the broader circumstances that led to this tragic incident and will take necessary legal action against the accused.