Radhika Yadav, state-level tennis player, shot dead by father at Gurugram home Radhika Yadav murder: Deepak Yadav, the father, has been identified as the accused who fired the shots. He has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has also been seized.

Gurugram:

25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her father in Gurugram on Thursday. Deepak Yadav has been identified as the accused who fired the shots.

He reportedly shot her three times at close range, causing critical injuries. Police have arrested Deepak Yadav and seized the weapon used in the incident. It was registered in the father's name.

The shooting took place inside their residence in G Block of Sushant Lok Phase 2. The police are yet to ascertain a motive behind the crime; however, reports said Deepak Yadav was upset over his daughter's addiction to making reels on Instagram.

Radhika Yadav was a recognised name in the Haryana tennis circuit and was known for her achievements and contributions to the sport. Apart from competing, she also ran a tennis academy where she trained aspiring players.