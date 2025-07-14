'Everything happens for a reason': Radhika Yadav's Instagram account surfaces Radhika Yadav murder case: The 25-year-old tennis player was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Sector 57, Gurugram.

Gurugram:

Days after the tragic death of Radhika Yadav, her Instagram account has surfaced, after her friend Himaanshika Singh tagged the tennis player while sharing a photo of her. Radhika's account is private, with 69 followers, 68 following, and 6 posts.

Radhika's cryptic Insta bio

Amid the ongoing investigation, a cryptic detail from her Instagram bio has caught public attention. Her bio features a Spanish phrase: "Todo pasa por algo", which translates to "Everything happens for a reason."

Radhika's phone to reveal secrets?

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police have initiated a forensic investigation into the phone of Radhika, whose recent tragic death has sparked widespread concern. Her iPhone has been sent to DITECH (Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Haryana) for unlocking and data recovery, as the password of Radhika's phone is unknown even to her family.

During the investigation, the police will recover the deleted data with the help of DITECH, which will also reveal who she has talked to in the last few days.

Investigators are also exploring her social media presence, including the number and nature of profiles she maintained. Gurugram police can also record the statement of Radhika's friend.

Screenshots have emerged showing her expressing feelings of being "confined" and a desire to "live freely," but the police say that only after the phone is unlocked will it be known who she was talking to and in which contact the conversation was.

The 25-year-old was killed on Thursday at the family's double-storey residence in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram. Her father, Deepak Yadav, 49, later confessed to the crime and was taken into custody.

Radhika Yadav was a former national-level tennis player who had participated in tournaments earlier this year in Indore and Kuala Lumpur, though only in the qualifying rounds. She was ranked 1999 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) standings. Domestically, she had reached a career-high All India Tennis Association (AITA) Under-18 ranking of 75 and held a women’s singles ranking of 35.

