Radhika Yadav murder: Tennis player's father confesses to 'Kanya Vadh' in chilling call to brother Deepak Yadav allegedly killed his daughter, Radhika Yadav, due to financial frustrations and taunts about his reliance on her success, later confessing his guilt and seeking punishment for the crime.

New Delhi:

In a shocking revelation, Deepak Yadav, the father and accused killer of tennis player Radhika Yadav, allegedly confessed to his brother, Vijay, after committing the crime. Vijay Yadav, Radhika's uncle, shared in an interview on Saturday that Deepak called him immediately after the murder and said, "Brother, I have committed Kanya Vadh (killing of a woman). Kill me now." Deepak reportedly did not offer any specific reason for his actions but claimed that his mind was not in the right place.

A confession of guilt

Following the murder, Deepak reportedly called his brother Vijay and admitted to committing "Kanya Vadh" (female slaughter). Deepak, visibly remorseful, stated that he wanted to be punished for his actions, saying, "Write my statement and the FIR in such a way that I get hanged." His words reveal his deep regret and guilt over the heinous crime he committed. Sources suggest that Deepak was overwhelmed with emotion and wanted to face the severe consequences for his actions.

Father-daughter relationship strained

Vijay Yadav further explained that Deepak had been taking Radhika to her tennis training every morning at 5 am, but in recent weeks, his behaviour had changed. He became more withdrawn and isolated, expressing frustration over Radhika's growing success. Radhika, 25, had become an independent tennis coach, earning a good income and teaching at various locations. Deepak, however, struggled to cope with his daughter’s independence and the taunts from locals who accused him of living off her income.

Vijay revealed that Deepak had been mocked by people in their village whenever he went out, with accusations that he was dependent on his daughter’s earnings. "Whenever Deepak went to buy milk, people would ridicule him, saying he was living off Radhika’s money," Vijay said.

Murder triggered by financial frustrations

The growing success of Radhika as a tennis coach seemed to create a rift between father and daughter. Deepak allegedly asked her to stop working at the tennis academy, but she refused. This refusal, combined with the constant taunts from the local community, led Deepak to a breaking point. Unable to bear the emotional and social strain, Deepak allegedly shot and killed Radhika in their home.

Police investigation and arrest

Following the tragic incident, Deepak was arrested and presented in court, where he was sent to 14-day police custody. The Gurugram police have clarified that Radhika did not run her tennis academy but taught at various venues, booking tennis courts as needed. Despite Deepak’s financial stability from his property earnings, the emotional toll from the constant ridicule may have pushed him over the edge.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, including questioning Radhika's mother, who was reportedly present in the house during the shooting. This tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of unresolved emotional issues, family tensions, and the impact of social pressures.

The nation mourns the loss of a talented young woman, and this case serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support within families.

(PTI inputs)