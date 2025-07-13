'Radhika's parents shamed her for wearing shorts, talking to boys': Tennis player's best friend Radhika Yadav murder: The 25-year-old was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram.

Days after the tragic murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav, a video circulating on social media is making the rounds on the internet. The clip, posted from an Instagram account named Himaanshika, features a young woman who identifies herself as Radhika's best friend.

Himaanshika shared two videos on Instagram, one where she spoke emotionally about her best friend Radhika, and another that featured a montage of photos and short video clips capturing moments from Radhika's life.

Himaanshika alleged that Radhika often felt suffocated at home, as her family "had issues with almost everything." Having known her since 2012, she claimed that Radhika was frequently criticised for wearing shorts, speaking to boys, and trying to live life on her own terms.

Watch the video here

"My best friend Radhika was murdered by her own father. He shot her five times. Four bullets hit her. He'd made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism. In the end, he listened to so-called friends who were jealous of her success," Himaanshika wrote on social media, accompanied by a video.

"She worked so hard in her tennis career and even built her own academy. She was doing so well for herself. But they couldn’t stand to see her independent. They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms. She was rushed to the hospital, but she didn't make it," the caption added.

Radhika's family was orthodox

Himaanshia started the video saying, "You must have heard a lot about Radhika Singh, but let me tell you Radhika Yadav’s truth. My name is Himaanshika Singh. Radhika Yadav was my best friend, we were very close for the last 8-10 years, and I just lost her."

She also mentioned that she made the video solely to tell people who Radhika truly was. "Radhika Yadav was an international tennis player. She was a kind soul, very sweet and innocent. She had been pursuing tennis for the past 18 years. She loved getting her pictures clicked and making videos."

She further talked about a viral music video featuring Radhika, stating that it was her father who had dropped her off on the day of the shoot. However, she added that despite this, he was uncomfortable with her participation in such activities, as he was concerned about societal judgment and what people might say about his daughter.

"Her family always faced societal pressure; they were always orthodox. Radhika and I started playing together back in 2013. We travelled together and played many matches as a team. I never saw her talk much with anyone, she was always with her parents," she added.

"She had been suffering for a long time. She often felt suffocated at home because she had to constantly explain herself, why she was doing something, what she was doing, and who she was talking to," Himanshika said.

She recalled that even during video calls, Radhika had to show her phone screen to prove she was talking to her. "Her tennis academy was just 50 meters from her house, yet she was expected to be there and return at exact timings," claimed Himanshika.

Describing Radhika's passion for coaching, Himaanshika said, "She was an excellent coach, deeply committed to her work. Her students admired and respected her immensely."

Himaanshika shared pictures and videos of Radhika

In a second video uploaded from her Instagram, Himaanshika shared several pictures and videos of Radhika.

"You had your walls up very high, but behind them you were the kindest person. I wish I had said these things earlier.

You're the coolest, funniest, and hottest best friend one could ever have. I wish I were by your side. I wish I could have walked in your shoes. I’m still in shock. I’m going to keep it in denial only. Obviously. We’re in this together. My Best Friend Forever. Raa," she captioned the post.

