Attack on Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh was preplanned by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam: BJP A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, according to local media reports.

New Delhi:

Condemning the vandalism at Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday (June 12) claimed that it was a preplanned attack by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam.

It was a preplanned attack: BJP

Addressing a press conference, Patra said that the attack on Tagore's ancestral home was part of a five-day-long planned conspiracy. He claimed that the intention behind targeting Tagore , a foundational figure of Bengal's civilisation and culture, was to send a strong and provocative message to the world.

"As per sources, what we are getting to know is that the attack that happened on the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore (in Bangladesh) is a message to us. It was a preplanned attack by Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. It is a declared museum and holds the originality of India and our history and culture," the BJP leader said.

Sambit Patra criticises Muhammad Yunus govt

"Rabindranath Tagore is no ordinary personality. When his house has been attacked, his way of thinking has been attacked, we appeal to the world community to come together against this. This is the appeal of the BJP, a party that believes in inclusiveness. We are making a global call that all countries that value morality, creativity, culture. Everyone should come together to condemn what has happened today in Bangladesh" he said.

Patra criticised the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, saying that its response to the incident was inappropriate. He said that no action has been taken so far, and the failure to protect such a significant international heritage site sends a deplorable message to the world. "I want to address three points with responsibility, that the (Bangladesh) interim government of Muhammad Yunus, is not showing a good behaviour or any response. There has been no investigation, leaving a poor message. As BJP's spokesperson, I strongly condemn the behavior of the Bangladesh government," he added.

Mod vandalised Tagore's ancestral home

A mob vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the incident, according to local media reports on Wednesday. The unrest began on June 8 at Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari or the Rabindra Memorial Museum, when a visitor accompanied by his family reportedly had a dispute with a museum employee over a motorcycle parking fee. The argument escalated, and the visitor was allegedly confined to an office and physically assaulted.

News of the altercation sparked outrage among locals. On Tuesday, residents held a protest and formed a human chain outside the premises. The demonstration soon turned violent, with a mob storming the museum’s auditorium, vandalising property and reportedly assaulting a director of the institution.

Also Read: Mob vandalises Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh after altercation, probe ordered

Also Read: