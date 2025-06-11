ISIS-linked Pakistani citizen extradited to US for plotting terror attack at Jewish Center Muhammad Shahzeb Khan was extradited to the US on Tuesday in connection with an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.

Washington:

A Pakistani citizen living in Canada has been extradited to the United States to face charges for terrorism, said Kash Patel, Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited to the US on Tuesday in connection with an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.

Plotting mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn

Khan is accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn, New York, around the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

According to the Department of Justice, he was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist organisation and attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Planned an attack on October 7, 2024

Patel said Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting on October 7, 2024, in support of ISIS. He was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024, before the attack could be executed.

"Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism," Patel said in a post on X.

Khan will face American justice

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024," he said.

Calling the case a reminder of the "constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world," Patel also warned about the "disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities." He acknowledged the efforts of multiple FBI field offices, saying: "@NewYorkFBI, @FBIChicago and @FBILosAngeles did great work in this case with our partners, and we thank them."

Meanwhile, US Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said Khan planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of the Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS, the press release said.

Also Read:

Also Read: