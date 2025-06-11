LA protests: Curfew imposed after violence, Trump vows to 'liberate Los Angeles' | Top updates Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has imposed an overnight curfew in parts of downtown LA following a surge in vandalism and looting during recent protests. The unrest, initially sparked by immigration raids, prompted US President Donald Trump to deploy an additional 2,000 National Guard troops.

Los Angeles:

Amid intensifying protests and incidents of nighttime violence, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday imposed an overnight curfew in parts of downtown. At the same time, United States President Donald Trump announced the deployment of additional National Guard troops and Marines to the city. Here are the top updates for this big story:

Curfew in downtown LA

Mayor Karen Bass has imposed an overnight curfew from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday in a 1-square-mile section of downtown Los Angeles. The area has seen ongoing protests since Friday. Bass declared a local emergency, saying: “We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted.

2,000 more National Guard troops deployed

President Donald Trump has ordered an additional 2,000 National Guard personnel and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, doubling down on military presence despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials. Police officials say the influx of troops complicates logistical handling of protests.

Peaceful turn on Monday

Monday’s protests were largely peaceful, with thousands gathering at City Hall and several hundred demonstrating outside a federal detention facility. Guard troops were seen outside the centre on Tuesday morning, but no Marines were visibly deployed yet.

Trump: 'We will liberate Los Angeles'

In a fiery speech at Fort Bragg, Trump described LA protesters as “animals” and “a foreign enemy,” and said he would "liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again." The speech was originally intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

Insurrection Act on the table

Trump left open the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act, one of the most extreme emergency powers available to the president that allows them to deploy military forces within US borders in cases of rebellion or extreme unrest.

Controversial military base renamings reversed

Trump also announced plans to restore the Confederate-linked names of seven US military bases that were renamed under the Biden administration. Bases to be renamed include Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, and others.

How it started

The unrest in Los Angeles began following intensified federal immigration enforcement raids. Demonstrations turned violent over the weekend, with protesters blocking highways and torching vehicles. Officials say the protests remain concentrated in a few blocks of downtown LA, a city of four million.

(With inputs from AP)