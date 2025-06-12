Mob vandalises Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh after altercation, probe ordered A mob vandalised Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home, Kachharibari, in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district following a dispute over a parking fee. The violence erupted after a visitor was allegedly assaulted by museum staff on June 8, sparking local protests and a mob attack that damaged the site.

A mob vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the incident, according to local media reports on Wednesday. The unrest began on June 8 at Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari or the Rabindra Memorial Museum, when a visitor accompanied by his family reportedly had a dispute with a museum employee over a motorcycle parking fee. The argument escalated, and the visitor was allegedly confined to an office and physically assaulted.

News of the altercation sparked outrage among locals. On Tuesday, residents held a protest and formed a human chain outside the premises. The demonstration soon turned violent, with a mob storming the museum’s auditorium, vandalising property and reportedly assaulting a director of the institution.

In response, the Department of Archaeology formed a three-member inquiry committee to probe the incident. The committee has been directed to submit its findings within five working days, the BSS news agency reported.

Why is Kachharibari significant?

Located in Shahzadpur, Rajshahi division, Kachharibari is a historical site that served as both the ancestral residence and revenue office of the Tagore family. Rabindranath Tagore composed several of his literary works while living in the mansion.

Md Habibur Rahman, custodian of Kachharibari, said visitor access to the site has been temporarily suspended due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The entire premises are now under close watch by the authorities.

