Trump says US will withdraw troops from Middle East amid rising tensions, warns Iran over nuclear weapons The United States maintains military bases throughout the key oil-producing region, including in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Washington:

The US decision to evacuate some personnel comes amid heightened tensions in the region. Efforts by President Trump to broker a nuclear deal with Iran appear stalled, and US intelligence suggests Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iran's nuclear sites.

"They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we’ll see what happens," Trump told reporters. "We've given notice to move out."'

Trump warns of military action against Iran

When asked about possible ways to ease tensions, Trump responded bluntly: "They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple — they can’t have a nuclear weapon."

Trump has repeatedly warned that the US could take military action against Iran if negotiations over its nuclear program fail. In an interview released earlier Wednesday, he said he was increasingly doubtful Tehran would agree to halt uranium enrichment — a key U.S. demand.

Iran’s Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, warned that any attack on Iran would prompt retaliation against U.S. bases in the region.

Despite the rising tensions, the US embassy in Kuwait said in a statement Wednesday that its staffing levels remained unchanged and that it was “fully operational.”

US military footprint in Middle East

The U.S. maintains a wide-ranging military presence across the oil-rich region, with bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to US officials, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved the voluntary departure of military dependents from several locations in the Middle East, with the majority based in Bahrain. Another official said the State Department is planning an ordered departure from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, primarily using commercial flights, though the military stands ready to assist if needed.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s state news agency quoted a government source as saying there were no security threats that warranted an evacuation.

Operations at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military installation in the region — remain unchanged. No evacuation orders have been issued for embassy staff or their families in Qatar, and the embassy continues to function normally.