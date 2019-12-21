Image Source : PTI J-K: Former SICOP chief booked for accumulating huge assets by illegal practices

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday booked former chief of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP) R L Tickoo for allegedly accumulating huge assets by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices, officials said. Last month, former managing director, SICOP, Bhupinder Singh Dua was booked on charges of owning assets exceeding his legal income. On the basis of a written complaint, a verification was initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to look into the allegations of accumulation of huge assets by Tickoo disproportionate to his known sources of income, the ACB officials said.

As per details surfaced during verification, Tickoo has invested proceeds of ill-gotten money in immovable and movable properties by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices raised over a period of time during his service tenure, they said. The details of some of the immovable and movable properties raised by the suspect officer in his own name and in the name of his family members came to the fore during verification proceedings, the officials said.

A house at Indira Nagar (Mouza Sonwar), Srinagar, purchased in the name of Tickoo's wife; one flat at Tawi Apartments, Sidhra, Jammu; one flat at Royal Palms Apartments, Akhnoor Road, Jammu; a plot of land measuring two kanals at Bhalwal Jammu in the name of his daughter, were found among immovable properties, they said. Besides these, three industrial units including ACE Steel Fabrications, Jammu; Dayal Fabrications, Birpur Bari Brahmana; and ST Steel, IGC, Phase-I, Samba, were in the name of his daughter, the officials added.

A Maruti in the name of Tickoo's wife, two trucks and one scooter were detected in the name of his daughter, they added. The deposits in his bank accounts, besides huge investment in insurance policies, were detected too, the officials said. Besides a huge sum was spent on MBBS and MD (pathology) of his daughter, they added.

Thus in consequence of his indulgement in corrupt and illegal practices and having taken advantages of his lucrative posting in SICOP, the accused had acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, by investing proceeds of his ill-gotten money in such properties, the officials said. The accumulation of the properties and the assets have been raised by the suspect officer either in his own name or in the name of his family members by abuse and misuse of his official position as a public servant which amounts to criminal misconduct and consequently an FIR was registered against him, and the investigation in the case is on, they said.

