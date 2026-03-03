Puthuppally Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Puthuppally Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 98 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Puthuppally Assembly constituency comes under the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Oommen Chandy of the Congress won the seat by defeating Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM candidate Jaick C Thomas with a margin of 9,044 votes.

Puthuppally Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002-04. The Puthuppally Assembly constituency is a part of the Kottayam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,75,769 voters in the Puthuppally constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 85,903 were male and 89,863 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender. 3,844 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Puthuppally in 2021 was 144 (130 men and 14 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Puthuppally constituency was 1,72,918. Out of this, 84,402 voters were male, 88,516 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 622 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Puthuppally in 2016 was 285 (180 men and 105 women).

Puthuppally Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Puthuppally Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Puthuppally Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Puthuppally Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Oommen Chandy won the Puthuppally seat with a margin of 9,044 votes (6.84%). He was polled 63,372 votes with a vote share of 48.08%. He defeated Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate Jaick C Thomas, who got 54,328 votes (41.22%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate N Hari stood third with 11,694 votes (8.87%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Oommen Chandy won the Puthuppally seat with a margin of 27,092 votes (20.21%). He polled 71,597 votes with a vote share of 53.42%. Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate Jaick C Thomas got 44,505 votes (33.20%) and was the runner-up. haratiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate George Kurian stood third with 15,993 votes (11.93%).

Puthuppally Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2023: Chandy Oommen (Congress)

2021: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

2016: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

2011: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

2006: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

2001: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1996: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1991: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1987: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1982: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1980: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1977: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1970: Oommen Chandy (Congress)

1967: EM George (CPI M)

1960: PC Cherian (Congress)

1957: PC Cherian (Congress)

Puthuppally Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Puthuppally Assembly constituency was 1,31,797 or 74.84 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,34,034 or 77.36 per cent.