Punjab's 'CM Di Yogashala' turns out to be great initiative for youngsters and adults

Punjab's 'CM Di Yogashala' turns out to be a great initiative for youngsters and adults.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has proved during his tenure so far that he is a great public servant whose aim is to work for the welfare of the people of his state. In the past few years, he has provided many important facilities to the people of Punjab, such as 300 units of free electricity per month or the Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in villages and cities. Apart from this, the 'CM Di Yogashala' initiative is also becoming very popular among the people in the state. It was started to improve the health of the people of Punjab and keep them away from diseases.

Success of 'CM Di Yogashala' initiative in third phase

Chief Minister Mann aims to start the 'CM Di Yogashala' campaign in all parts of the state so that the youth, elderly, and children of the state pay attention to their health and keep themselves healthy. The third phase initiative has started in cities like Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Nawanshahr, Tarn Taran Sahib, Malerkotla, and more. Now the people of a total of 24 cities of Punjab state are making themselves healthy by participating in 'CM Di Yogashala,' and soon the number of these Yoga camps will increase from 300 to 1,000.

Success of 'CM Di Yogashala' initiative in first and second phases

The 'CM Di Yogashala' initiative is a great initiative in the state of Punjab. In the first two phases, this campaign was launched in nine cities, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, Sangrur, and Bathinda. Currently, 'CM Di Yogashala' is being organised at 300 locations in these cities every morning, and more than 10,000 people are taking advantage of these Yoga camps.

Let us tell you that the first phase of this campaign started by the Chief Minister was successful. Seeing the increasing interest of the people, the second phase was started by the head of the state in June this year, when more than 50,000 people did Yoga together in the state. In the first phase, it was taken to more than 25,000 people, for whom the target was set to take the number of Yoga camps to 1,000.

Free Yoga classes in public places

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has issued a toll-free number, 7669 400 500, where people can call and hire trained Yoga instructors for themselves and practice Yoga with them in open parks for free. It is worth noting here that any person who has a suitable place near his house for 'CM Di Yogashala' and has a group of 25 people to join the Yoga class, then the Punjab government sends trained Yoga instructors to give free Yoga training to the people in open parks and other public places.

However, it is mandatory to have at least 25 people in a group. One member from each group will act as a group coordinator, who will coordinate with the Yoga instructor to organise the class. It will be the responsibility of the group coordinator to decide the time and place for the class.

Classes available at home

If you are alone and want to register for yourself, you can still register. There is an option to choose a batch after deciding the time at your convenience. Through this campaign, a professional Yoga instructor will be just a missed call away. People interested in learning Yoga can register themselves through a missed call or from the official website of the Punjab government. After registration, the instructor will come to your place and provide you with a class.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)

