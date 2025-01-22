CM Di Yogshala campaign: Know how this initiative is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's vision

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE CM Di Yogshala campaign: The main aim of this initiative is to improve the physical and mental health of citizens.

Chandigarh: For a healthy body and a healthy mind, Yoga should be made a part of our lives. Keeping this in mind, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann initially wanted to turn the 'CM Di Yogshala' initiative into a public wave so that his vision of a healthy, progressive, and prosperous state could come true. The way public participation is being seen in the state regarding this initiative tells of its success. A large population of the state is also fetching benefits from schemes like free electricity, Sarkar Tuhade Dwar, and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

'CM Di Yogshala' a visionary thought

The 'CM Di Yogshala' campaign is playing an important role in creating awareness among people about ensuring good health through Yoga practice. This decision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann shows his farsighted thinking because due to the fast-paced life, the cases of blood pressure and hypertension have increased rapidly in Punjab in the last few years. At the same time, not eating a balanced diet and keeping away from exercise has further increased this problem.

On the other hand, doctors are also advising people to take recourse to Yoga, but the problem is not being solved due to the lack of trained instructors. The Chief Minister has started the 'CM Di Yogshala' initiative to spread Yoga to those who want to keep themselves healthy through Yoga. Apart from this, he has also provided opportunities to the youth to make a career in it. Under this initiative, the government's goal is not only to conduct Yoga classes but also to prepare new yoga trainers in the state. This effort of the government is gradually yielding results, and the lifestyle of people is improving.

A dose of healthy life

By making some changes in lifestyle and by practising Yoga, mental and physical life can be balanced. Today 'CM Di Yogshala' is proving to be very helpful in creating a healthy and colourful Punjab, and lakhs of Punjabis are supporting the Chief Minister in this noble work. Seeing this, the day is not far when Punjab will regain the glory of being a healthy and ancient state.

'CM Di Yogshala' is indeed a fantastic initiative by the Punjab government. Free Yoga classes are being provided through the scheme. More than 35,000 people are taking advantage of this scheme. Under the government's initiative, free Yoga classes are being provided to the people in all the districts, blocks, and villages of the state. A toll-free number, 7669 400 500, has been issued for free Yoga training.

Deployment of trained teachers

Teams of certified and trained Yoga teachers have been formed in Punjab, who are responsible for 'CM Di Yogshala.' These Yoga teachers are giving Yoga training to people in societies for free.

The main aim of this initiative is to improve the physical and mental health of citizens and highlight the importance of Yoga. Yoga helps improve physical and mental health.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)