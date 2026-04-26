Punjab Police withdraws security cover of MP Harbhajan Singh after BJP switch

Chandigarh:

The Punjab Police has withdrawn the security cover of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, news agency PTI sources said on Sunday. Singh is among the seven lawmakers who recently switched from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with Raghav Chadha.

According to sources, the security detail, comprising around 9-10 personnel, was withdrawn on Saturday.

CRPF personnel seen deployed outside MP's residence

The Punjab Police security detail had been stationed at the former cricketer's residence in the Chhotti Baradari area of Jalandhar.

However, on Sunday, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were seen deployed outside the former cricketer's residence.

The development follows the exit of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, who joined the BJP along with five other MPs, including Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Gupta, Swati Maliwal, and Vikramjit Sahney.

AAP workers on Saturday held protests outside the residences of Singh, Ashok Mittal, and Rajinder Gupta, who have joined BJP, and wrote 'Gaddar' (traitor) on the boundary walls of their residences with spray paint in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Chadha alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values, and core morals, which is why he was joining the BJP. He said the seven had merged with the BJP as a faction.

Punjab CM slams AAP MPs who quit party

In the immediate wake of the exodus, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dubbed the seven leaders "gaddars". Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to break the AAP and had "betrayed the people of Punjab".

Addressing a press conference here, Mann accused the BJP of trying to break the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that they had "betrayed the people of Punjab."

Mann claimed that ever since the strict law against 'beadbi' (sacrilege) was enacted, the BJP's unease has been evident as it struggles to accept decisive action on an issue deeply tied to Punjab's sentiments.

Also Read: 'Kejriwal had me beaten up by a goon in his house': Swati Maliwal after qutting AAP to join BJP

Also Read: Swati Maliwal's 'assault' fiasco to sidelining of Raghav Chadha: Defining incidents of AAP exodus