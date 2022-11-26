Punjab Police gives 72 hours to remove social media posts promoting gun culture

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Punjab Police

The Punjab Police gave three days to people on Saturday to remove objectionable content that promotes gun culture from their social media handles, adding that no would be registered till then.

Police have been registering FIRs against people for violating orders after the state government banned on November 13 the public display of firearms, and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

"Appeal to everyone to voluntarily remove any objectionable content from their social media handles in the next 72 hours," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

"CM Punjab has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own," Yadav added.

On Friday, the Amritsar police registered a case against four people, including a man and his minor son, after they were seen holding firearms in a picture that was posted on social media in 2015.

ALSO READ | Punjab Police step up raids, seize 600 boxes of liquor from godown in Ludhiana

ALSO READ | Punjab police busts ISI-backed terror module; 2 operatives held

Latest India News