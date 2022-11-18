Punjab: Police step up raids, seize 600 boxes of liquor from godown in Ludhiana

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Liquor being crushed by a road roller in Madhya Pradesh's Indore (left), liquor seized by police in Punjab's Ludhiana.

The Excise and Taxation Department and police conducted a raid in Punjab's Ludhiana with the joint forces seizing over 600 boxes full of liquor bottles from a godown on Thursday evening. In another such incident conducted in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the administration destroyed illegal liquor worth about Rs 85 lakh by running a road roller.

Huge consignment of liquor seized in Ludhiana

The raid was conducted under the leadership of Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Harsimrat Grewal. The AETC was accompanied by ETO Dewan Chand and other officials.

Grewal said a tip-off was received that a huge stock of liquor and beer of different brands was illegally stored in cement godowns at Ishar Singh Nagar. When the excise team conducted the raid, the four godowns were found locked.

Since the godowns were given on rent by the owner and the tenant was not available, the former was called to the spot and locks of main shutters were broke open by following due procedures, the AETC said.

Liquor worth Rs 85 lakh destroyed in Indore

Illicit liquor worth Rs 85 lakh was seized and destroyed in MP's Indore.

The stock of liquor included country liquor, whisky and beer in 3,146 cartons. These were crushed under the wheels of a road-roller, said Akshay Markam, Sub Divisional Magistrate.

The liquor was seized by authorities over a period of 31 years and was destroyed as per the rules, he added.

