Punjab: The Punjab Police lathi-charged farmers in Mansa district today (December 5). At least three SHOs were injured and both hands of the SHO of Bhikhi were broken. Many police personnel have been injured during the lathi-charge.

The farmers were heading from Talwandi Sabo town to Mansa via Sangrur. There is an ongoing dispute between the farmers and the police regarding the Gujarat gas pipeline.

More details are awaited in this regard.