UP govt forms 5-member committee to find solution to farmers' issues amid agitation in Noida

After two days of massive protest in Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government took ket step in the direction of finding a solution to the problem as it formed a 5-member committee to deliberate on the issue and submit its report within one month.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Lucknow Published : Dec 04, 2024 7:06 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 7:19 IST
farmers' protest
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a 5-member committee to find a solution for the issues faced by the farmers as massive agitation happened in Noida and Greater Noida for the last two days. The state govt has constituted the committee under the chairmanship of IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

Other members of the committee are 

  • IAS Piyush Sharma, Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department
  • Sanjay Khatri, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), Noida
  • Saumya Srivastava, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), Greater Noida
  • Kapil Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), YEIDA

As per the official order regarding the formation, the committee will submit the report and recommendations to the government in a month. Notably, farmers of about 20 districts started a march to Parliament Complex on Monday but were stopped at the UP-Delhi border.

