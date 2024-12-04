UP govt forms 5-member committee to find solution to farmers' issues amid agitation in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a 5-member committee to find a solution for the issues faced by the farmers as massive agitation happened in Noida and Greater Noida for the last two days. The state govt has constituted the committee under the chairmanship of IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

Other members of the committee are

IAS Piyush Sharma, Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department

Sanjay Khatri, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), Noida

Saumya Srivastava, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), Greater Noida

Kapil Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO), YEIDA

As per the official order regarding the formation, the committee will submit the report and recommendations to the government in a month. Notably, farmers of about 20 districts started a march to Parliament Complex on Monday but were stopped at the UP-Delhi border.