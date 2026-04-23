Train-the-trainers model to scale Punjab's 'Shikhya Kranti' with Finland partnership: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh:

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Punjab’s collaboration with the University of Turku in Finland is bringing global teaching practices into classrooms. The initiative, undertaken by the Punjab government, is gradually shifting teaching methods away from rote learning towards more interactive, joyful, and participatory approaches.

A collaboration between the Punjab government and Finland’s University of Turku is beginning to translate into visible changes in classrooms, with teaching practices becoming more interactive and early signs of improved student engagement emerging on the ground.

As part of this initiative, teaching is steadily moving away from rote methods towards more joyful and participatory learning approaches. Anchored in Punjab’s broader Sikhya Kranti, the programme focuses on adapting global expertise to local classroom contexts while building scale through a structured train-the-trainers model, with nearly 300 teachers will have been trained by May to strengthen foundational learning across the state.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)CM Bhagwant Mann at Turku and Turku Teacher Training School.

CM Mann visits Kukulo-Moikoinen Early Childhood Education and Care Centre

During his ongoing official visit to Finland, CM Mann visited the Kukulo-Moikoinen Early Childhood Education and Care Centre. “This initiative is already yielding results by aligning global pedagogical expertise with local classroom realities,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added, "The partnership, anchored through the State Council of Educational Research and Training under the Department of School Education, seeks to strengthen teacher development in early childhood and foundational education. It is designed not as a short-term intervention but as a long-term institutional effort to embed child-centred and play-based learning in the state’s education system, alongside inclusive teaching practices."

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)CM Bhagwant Mann with officials at the University of Turku and Turku Teacher Training School.

"The programme has focused on equipping teachers with research-driven methods while ensuring these approaches are adapted to Punjab’s socio-cultural context," he stated, adding, "Training sessions have been conducted both in Chandigarh and in the Finnish cities of Turku and Rauma, combining workshops, mentoring, and school visits to expose teachers to classroom innovations in practice. By May 2026, close to 300 teachers would have undergone training across four cohorts to benefit students from across Punjab."

"The emphasis has been on making learning joyful and participatory, moving away from rote methods towards active engagement. Teachers have also been encouraged to design context-specific projects, supported by mentors, to implement these ideas within their own classrooms. Feedback from the field suggests improvements in student participation and motivation, along with more inclusive classroom environments," the CM asserted.

"Teachers have reported greater confidence in experimenting with new methods and adapting lessons to diverse learning needs. A distinguishing feature of the initiative has been its insistence on contextual adaptation rather than direct transplantation of foreign models. Continuous mentoring support from Finnish experts has enabled this transition, ensuring that global best practices are meaningfully integrated into local systems," he noted.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)CM Bhagwant Mann visited the University of Turku and Turku Teacher Training School.

CM Mann at Turku and Turku Teacher Training School

Meanwhile, CM Mann also visited the University of Turku and the Turku Teacher Training School for detailed interactions. "The government now plans to scale the programme through a train-the-trainers approach, creating a cadre of master trainers to expand its reach across the state,” he said, adding, “Digital platforms and blended learning formats are also being developed to support continuous professional development and wider access."

"With a structured pathway for expansion and a growing pool of trained educators, the collaboration is being positioned as a cornerstone of Punjab’s broader education reforms. The state remains committed to strengthening public education so that students are better equipped to succeed, and similar initiatives will be pursued to sustain momentum in the sector," the Chief Minister added.

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