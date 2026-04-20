Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits World Horti Center in Netherlands, seeks global farm tech ties

The Hague (Netherlands):

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the World Horti Centre in the Netherlands on Monday. Sharing a few photographs on his X account, he described the visit as highly fruitful. He noted that the team examined new-age horticulture systems, greenhouse innovations and methods to reduce pesticide dependency. Mann said Punjab aims to forge partnerships with world-class institutions to elevate the state's agriculture.

"We took a deep dive into advanced horticulture techniques, greenhouse farming, and minimising pesticide use. Just like leading global nations, we will also establish crucial tie-ups with such premier institutions to take Punjab's agriculture to the next level. Our aim is to bring this global technology to Punjab to secure a more prosperous and sustainable future for our hardworking farmers," CM Mann wrote on X.

Meeting at India House

During the visit, CM Mann also held discussions with the Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, Kumar Tuhin, at India House. He said that both sides explored potential collaborations across agriculture, horticulture, industry, education and technology. "We also explored new avenues for the overall development of Punjab through the exchange of modern technologies and expertise," CM Mann added.