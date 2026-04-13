Punjab passes Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Bill unanimously; life term, Rs 25 lakh fine for sacrilege

New Delhi:

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday introduced the Jaagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 during a special session of the state Assembly. The House later passed the amendment unanimously, marking a significant legislative step on the issue. The proposed law seeks to impose life imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh on anyone found guilty of sacrilege (beadbi) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The government says the aim is to create a strong legal shield against deliberate acts that hurt religious sentiments and disturb peace in society.

Harsh punishment and strict legal provisions

Under the draft law, sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib will attract the maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Along with this, offenders may also be fined up to Rs 25 lakh. A key feature of the bill is that such offences will be treated as non-bailable, meaning accused persons will not easily get bail and will have to face a stricter legal process.

Law limited to Sri Guru Granth Sahib for now

The Chief Minister clarified in the House that this legislation is currently focused only on Sri Guru Granth Sahib and does not extend to religious texts of other communities. He also said the government plans to take feedback from other religious groups before considering similar provisions for other faiths.

This selective scope is expected to trigger further discussion in legal and political circles. Punjab has witnessed several incidents of sacrilege in the past, with the 2015 Bargari case being the most prominent. That incident sparked statewide protests and long-standing demands for stronger punishment.

The state government believes that earlier laws were not strict enough to prevent or punish such acts effectively.

After being passed unanimously in the Assembly, the bill will now be sent to the Governor for approval. If cleared, it could become law by the end of April or early May 2026, subject to legal review.