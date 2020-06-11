Punjab orders 'stricter lockdown' on weekends; curbs likely on people coming from Delhi

Image Source : FILE Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The Punjab government has ordered "stricter lockdown" in the state on weekends and public holidays amid the coronavirus crisis. Movement allowance will be only for e-pass holders. All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passed from the COVA app. The state is also likely to impose stricter curbs on people coming from Delhi.

"On an average, 500-800 vehicles are coming to Punjab from the national capital everyday. A decision on stricter curbs on those coming from Delhi will be taken after a review by the experts," a statement from the Punjab Chief Minister's Office read.

At least 82 cases and four deaths have been reported from Punjab today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 2887, including 569 active cases.

Meanwhile, CM Amarinder Singh has urged Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for additional allocation of 14144 MT of wheat, along with 1414 MT of pulses, for 2 months for distribution to migrant labourers/poor non-National Food Security Act beneficiaries.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage