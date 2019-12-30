Monday, December 30, 2019
     
Punjab, Haryana shiver; Faridkot sees 0.7 degrees

Punjab's Amritsar city recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for this time of the season, and industrial city Ludhiana and Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 4.6 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

December 30, 2019
Most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday saw a slight rise in the mercury despite dense fog and Faridkot town was the coldest in the region with a minimum temperature of 0.7 degree Celsius, a weather official said. "We have recorded a slight rise in the mercury in most parts of Punjab and Haryana. We have predicted a dip, especially during nights, in the coming days," the official said in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, a rise from Sunday's 2.9 degrees.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala saw a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius while Karnal and Hisar were 2.8 and 3.6 degrees respectively.

Narnaul and Rohtak towns saw the night temperature at 1.5 and 1.2 degrees respectively.

