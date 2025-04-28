Punjab govt to deploy anti-drone system by October to prevent cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state had said last month that it would take the help of anti-drone technology to check the smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition from across the border.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government will deploy an anti-drone system by September or October to curb the smuggling of drugs and weapons through unmanned aerial vehicles from Pakistan, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

Addressing reporters, the DGP said the testing of the anti-drone system has been completed. "We have conducted tests of the anti-drone system at the Indo-Pak border and our officers have also held meetings with the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard. By September or October, Punjab will install the anti-drone system on the second line of defence, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF)," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state had announced last month that it would utilise anti-drone technology to combat the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and ammunition from across the border.

5,500 home guards to be recruited

Yadav further said that 5,500 home guards will soon be recruited. The state government had earlier announced that 5,500 home guards would be recruited as part of the efforts to strengthen the second line of defence at the international border.

The DGP said the Punjab government is also examining a proposal to set up exclusive NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) courts in the state. "We have requested the government to set up 30 exclusive NDPS courts. After taking the concurrence of the high court, the government will spend Rs 22.8 crore annually on setting up these courts. The proposal is under active consideration," he said.

On anti-drugs drive in Punjab

The DGP said that since March 1, as part of the ongoing anti-drugs campaign, 4,659 FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 7,414 people.

He also revealed that authorities have seized 297 kg of heroin, 10,000 kg of poppy husk, 153 kg of opium, 95 kg of ganja, 21.77 lakh tablets, and Rs 8 crore in cash. Additionally, police have identified 755 drug hotspots across the state.

Regarding recent explosives and ammunition seizures, the DGP criticized Pakistan, accusing it of engaging in a proxy war. "Pakistan is trying to bleed India by a thousand cuts and we have given a befitting reply to it. We have busted all the networks. If any incident took place, we traced it, made recoveries. We did not allow their evil designs to succeed," he said.

