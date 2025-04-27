War Against Drugs: Punjab Police ordered to wipe out drugs by May 31, DGP issues strict deadline Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has ordered all SSPs and CPs to ensure their areas are completely drug-free by May 31, 2025, under the state’s "War Against Drugs" campaign. Officials must submit detailed action plans to the police headquarters and will be held personally accountable if drugs are found.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has set a firm deadline for police officials to achieve the targets under the "Nasha Mukt Punjab" (Drug-Free Punjab) campaign, part of the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashe De Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) initiative. In a strong directive issued on Sunday, DGP Yadav instructed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to personally take responsibility for making their respective areas drug-free by May 31, 2025.

The DGP emphasised that each SSP must prepare a concrete action plan detailing the strategy they will adopt to eliminate drugs from their jurisdiction. They have also been directed to present these plans at the police headquarters, specifying the steps they will take to dismantle drug networks.

Officials have been warned that if discrepancies or failures are found in the execution of their action plans after the deadline, strict action will be taken. If drug-related activities are detected post-deadline, the accountable officers themselves will face disciplinary measures, the DGP stressed.

The move is part of the Punjab government’s intensified crackdown against the drug menace, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterating the goal of achieving a completely drug-free Punjab within the stipulated timeframe.