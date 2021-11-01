Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Punjab government's top lawyer APS Deol quits

APS Deol, who was appointed as Advocate General by the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has submitted his resignation letter.

It is to be noted that, Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had reservations regarding the A-G's appointment. Deol was the counsel for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in 2015 post the police firing in the wake of incidents of sacrilege.

The cricketer-turned-politician has also been raising questions over the appointment of A S Deol as the state's new advocate general. Objecting to the appointment, Sidhu had tweeted, "Demand for Justice in Sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & Due to his failure, People removed the last CM. Now, AG/DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face!!."

