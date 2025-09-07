Punjab floods: Schools, colleges set to reopen in state from this date | Check here Punjab schools, colleges and universities set to reopen for students after being closed due to floods. The government has mandated cleanliness drives and building inspections before reopening, while private institutions have also been directed to ensure complete safety for students.

Chandigarh:

After days of shutdown due to the devastating floods, Punjab's schools, colleges and universities are set to reopen for students from September 9, Education Minister Harjot Bains announced on Sunday. The state government had earlier ordered the closure of all educational institutions till September 7, citing safety concerns following one of the worst floods in decades. The minister said that all government schools will remain closed for students on September 8, but teachers will report for duty.

"On September 8, all government schools in the state will remain closed for students. Teachers will be present in schools and cleanliness drives will be carried out with the assistance of panchayats, municipal councils and corporations," he said. "Teachers will conduct a thorough inspection of the school buildings. If any problem or defect is found, it must be immediately reported to the deputy commissioner and the engineering department of the district," he said. From September 9, all government schools will reopen as usual, he added.

Private institutions also directed to ensure safety

Bains also made it clear that private school managements will be responsible for ensuring the complete safety of classrooms and buildings before students return. The government has emphasised that safety checks are mandatory to prevent any mishaps in flood-affected regions.

Flood situation in Punjab

Large parts of Punjab have been inundated after swollen rivers like the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi overflowed due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The situation worsened with continuous rains across Punjab in recent days, disrupting normal life and forcing the closure of educational institutions across the state.

PM Modi to visit Gurdaspur on September 9

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 to review the situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations. BJP's Punjab unit, in a post on X, announced that the Prime Minister will be visiting Gurudaspur, where he will meet with the flood-affected people, including farmers.

In an X post, the BJP said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims." Showing PM Modi's commitment towards Punjab, the BJP further read, "This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time."

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ