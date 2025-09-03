Punjab floods: State declared disaster-hit as 1400 villages submerged, 30 dead in worst deluge in decades Punjab has been declared a disaster-affected state as floods hit 23 districts and over 1,400 villages, submerging about 3.75 lakh acres of farmland and causing heavy crop and livestock losses. 30 people have been killed in various incidents in the state so far.

Chandigarh:

Punjab is reeling under one of the worst floods in decades, prompting the state government to declare it a disaster-affected region on Wednesday. Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, as Chairman of the State Executive Committee (SEC) under the Disaster Management Act, 2025, has authorised district magistrates to issue necessary orders under Section 34 of the Act in case of threatening disaster situations. At least 30 people have been killed in various rain and flood-related incidents in the state so far.

All District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been instructed to take swift action to provide relief to the affected population. State departments have been directed to strictly follow their designated emergency support functions and ensure adequate personnel remain on duty at all times.

Key departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources Department, and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), have been tasked with restoring essential services on a war footing. Telecom service providers have also been ordered to ensure uninterrupted mobile and landline connectivity across the state.

Over 1,400 villages hit by floods

According to official data, floods have ravaged 1,400 villages across 23 districts of Punjab. Chief Secretary Sinha has authorised district commissioners to take independent decisions under Section 34 of the Act to tackle the evolving crisis.

Schools, colleges, and universities shut

Considering the worsening flood situation, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that all schools, colleges, and universities in the state will remain closed until September 7. Earlier, the government had declared holidays only until September 3. Bains also appealed to citizens to strictly follow local administration guidelines.

Heavy rainfall worsens situation

Continuous heavy rainfall has added to Punjab’s woes. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, several parts of the state recorded significant downpours: Amritsar received 27.6 mm, Ludhiana 29.8 mm, Patiala 9.2 mm, Pathankot 41.2 mm, Gurdaspur 94.7 mm, and Mohali 55.5 mm.

In Ropar district, authorities have warned residents of villages located along the Sutlej River to remain alert. Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the release of a massive volume of water from the Bhakra Dam. At 6 am on Wednesday, the water level in the dam reached 1,677.84 feet, just below its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet.

Flood warnings have been issued in villages including Harsa Bela, Bela Ramgarh, Bela Dhiani Upper, Bela Dhiani Lower, Sensowal, Elgra, Bela Shiv Singh, Bhalan, Bhanam, Singhpura, Palasi, Taraf Majara, and Majari.

Crops and livestock suffer heavy losses

The floods have devastated nearly 3.75 lakh acres of farmland, mainly paddy fields, just weeks before harvesting season. This has caused severe crop losses and widespread damage to rural livelihoods. Additionally, there has been significant loss of livestock, dealing a heavy blow to households dependent on dairy and animal husbandry.

Water levels in dams at danger mark

The water level at Bhakra Dam has touched 1,677.84 feet against the danger mark of 1,680 feet. At Pong Dam, levels have already crossed 1,393 feet, above the danger mark of 1,390 feet. Meanwhile, water discharge in the Sutlej River at Harike and Hussainiwala has been categorised as high flood level, further escalating concerns of worsening floods in the coming days.