Image Source : PTI Punjab extends age limit of doctors from 60 to 65 years

The Punjab government on Friday extended the age limit of specialist doctors of service from 60 to 65 years.

Now, the specialist doctors would serve in the Health and Family Welfare Department of Punjab even after their retirement.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in order to fulfil the paucity of specialist doctors in government hospitals, the government has decided to extend the age limit to make them eligible to serve in the department.

He said the government is also considering to hire specialists such as gynecologists, surgeons, orthopadicians, radiologists, anaesthetists, etc as consultants against the vacant 384 posts till such time regular appointments are made against these posts.

He said initially each consultant may be appointed for a period of one year on contract which may be extended year to year subject to satisfactory performance of duties.

ALSO READ | Illegal sale of imported cigarettes on rise in Punjab

ALSO READ | Majority of government's promises fulfilled says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh