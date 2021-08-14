Full vaccination or negative Covid report must for those entering Punjab from August 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses at bus stand in Amritsar.

The Punjab government has made negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for all people intending to visit the state. The new rule will come into effect from Monday.

The government has also asked agencies to ensure strict monitoring particularly of those coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, which are showing increased Covid-19 positivity.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that all persons intending to visit the state shall carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours w.e.f. August 16.

Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,99,846. Amritsar reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 12 in Kapurthala and 10 in Mohali. With 53 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,944. With no Covid-related death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 16,334. The number of active cases rose to 568 against 533 on Thursday.

