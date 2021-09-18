Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Jakhar frontrunner to replace Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM

Amid the ongoing rift in the Punjab Congress unit -- riven by differences between chief minister and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu -- Amarinder Singh is likely to resign. As per the report, over 50 Congress legislators from Punjab have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister of the state. Former Punjab President Sunil Jakhar is the frontrunner for the post of Chief Minister, as the party wants to project non-Sikh face ahead of polls to counter AAP which is gaining ground in the state.

As per the report, Congress wants a Sikh, Navjot Singh Sidhu as state party chief and non-Sikh combination in the polls. Another name doing the rounds is Pratap Singh Bajwa.

AICC's deputed party general secretary Ajay Maken and Harish Chowdhry reached Chandigarh as central observers for the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting slated to be held at 5 pm. Harish Rawat has also reached Chandigarh.

The AICC has called a meeting of the state's Congress Legislative Party on Saturday evening. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat had made the announcement Friday night.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to resign ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting. The chief minister will meet the Punjab governor around 4.30 pm and resign from the post, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish and displeasure over his repeated "humiliation".

As per reports, the decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh a little after 2 pm.

Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and had said they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.

Four ministers--Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi--had raised a demand for replacing the CM.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that a section of Congress MLAs had written to the party leadership to convene a CLP meeting to discuss the poll strategy and progress on the 18-point agenda, which includes action on the 2015 desecration cases and arrest of the “big fish” in drug rackets.

The Assembly elections in the state slated in March 2022

