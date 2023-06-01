Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declines Centre's 'Z-plus' security cover, exudes confidence in state police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declines Centre's 'Z-plus' security cover

Punjab CM refuses Z-plus security: Exuding confidence in the state police, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declined the Z-plus security cover offered to him by the central government. In a letter to the Union Home Ministry, the Chief Minister's Office refused to accept the security cover for Punjab and Delhi, stating he is protected at both locations by the Punjab Police special team.

"If the Chief Minister is protected by a Central security agency even in Punjab and Delhi, this would convey a message that he does not have confidence in Punjab Police. The Chief Minister does not want to convey a message that he does not have confidence in his own police," an official added.

The decision of not taking the Z-plus security comes days after the Centre announced plans to provide elaborate security cover to Mann. The Chief Minister was offered Z-plus security in view of possible threats to him, both within the country and abroad. He was to be provided with the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

ALSO READ: Centre accords 'Z-plus' security to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amid Khalistan-related threat

About Z-plus security

Z-plus security includes a 55-person entourage, of which, usually, 10 personnel are NSG commandos, while the rest may be the civil police. All commandos are fully trained in unarmed combat and martial arts. Z-plus security is the top-wrung security detail in India. It is the highest level of protection provided to some of the most powerful yet most vulnerable citizens.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News