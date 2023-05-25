Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Centre accords 'Z-plus' security to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amid Khalistan-related threat

Recently, 'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested from the Moga district of Punjab. Subsequently, Khalistani groups' activities increased in Punjab which posed a security threat to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

May 25, 2023
Image Source : TWITTER Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's security was upgraded.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was accorded 'Z-plus' category cover on Thursday. The Centre accorded highest-level security to Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

The 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said.

They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

