Punjab Budget 2025: State to conduct first-ever 'drug census', announces minister Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the Punjab Budget 2025 with a Rs 2.36 lakh crore allocation, prioritizing the state’s first-ever ‘drug census,’, universal health insurance, and crop diversification for farmers.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday tabled a Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, giving priority to combating drug abuse and building the healthcare sector in the state. No new taxes were levied in the budget, but it did not touch upon the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) pre-poll commitment of offering Rs 1,000 a month to women.

Cheema named the drug issue as the greatest threat to Punjab's development and declared the state's first-ever 'drug census' to gather household-level data on drug use, de-addiction centers, and socio-economic conditions.

"We must fight this war not just with force and weapons, but also scientifically through data and analysis," he said.

Universal health insurance for all Punjab families

In a major development, Punjab will make its state health insurance programme universal by covering all 65 lakh families. Under this rollout:

• Families under central government schemes will receive an extra top-up of Rs 5 lakh from the state.

• Families covered under Mukh Mantri Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana will be provided with a 'Sehat Card' for cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in government and private hospitals.

• Rs 5,598 crore has been earmarked for the health sector, a 10% increase over last year.

Strengthening border security and agriculture support

For increased security, Punjab will send 5,000 home guards to the border as a "second line of defense" in addition to the BSF.

For the farmers, a fresh crop diversification program will be initiated in Bathinda, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur to encourage maize cultivation in the Kharif season. The government has also allocated Rs 9,992 crore for power subsidies in agriculture and suggested a hi-tech shrimp processing plant for waterlogged fields.

Doorstep delivery of government services at Rs 50

Cheema declared the price of using doorstep delivery of state services to be cut from Rs 120 to Rs 50 to provide greater public access.

Political jabs and 'Badalda Punjab' theme

Tabling the fourth AAP government budget, Cheema made a swipe at past governments, accusing them of being responsible for Punjab's drug scourge.

“The only legacy these parties left was ‘Udta Punjab.’ An entire generation of youth has been hollowed out by drugs. Our government is determined to build a ‘Rangla Punjab’—inclusive, progressive, and full of opportunities," he said.

The budget theme, 'Badalda Punjab' (Changing Punjab), is a reflection of the government's vision of change across sectors.

Punjab's economy on a 9 per cent growth trajectory

Punjab's economy is expanding at 9 per cent this year, as per the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, showing good fiscal health.

Cheema also launched the 'Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme', a district development scheme in which funds will be released by Deputy Commissioners based on proposals from MLAs, social organizations, and citizen groups to meet local requirements.

The budget, with a focus on governance reforms, economic development, and social welfare, seeks to provide the building blocks for a successful and empowered Punjab.

