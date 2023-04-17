Punjab: BJP leader shot at his residence in Jandiala Guru; police launch manhunt

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill

Amritsar: In yet another incident of attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, the party's SC morcha state general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot by some unidentified persons at his residence in Jandiala Guru on Sunday night.

According to police, the armed men, who came on a bike, rang the doorbell of the leader at around 9:30 pm. When he opened the door, the masked assailants fired at him.

Meanwhile, the Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Satinder Singh, who reached the spot after the incident, ordered an investigation.

Leader is out of danger: SSP

Speaking to reporters, the SSP said that the leader was rushed to the hospital where his situation was stable.

"The victim was rushed to a hospital nearby where the doctors have said his condition is out of danger,” said Singh.

Further, he maintained that a case was registered under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified persons.

Besides, the police started a probe and all CCTV cameras which were installed nearby his home will be scanned thoroughly, added the SSP.

